Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

LOXO +41% on showing significant treatment effect in TRK fusion cancers.
CLSN +30% on presentation of OVATION study.
DVAX +30% on positive SD-101 results.
ONTX +12% on announcing the results of a Phase 2 study with rigosertib as a treatment for higher risk (HR-MDS) after failure of hypomethylating agents.
TGTX +12% on announcing positive results in a Phase 3 clinical trial.
PBYI +11% on announcing positive trial results.
GIMO +11% on ready to seek buyers.
MDVX +10% on receiving CE Mark approval for the DenerveX™ System allowing the Company to market the DenerveX System in Europe.
MNKD +9% on announcing its decision to explore strategic and financial alternatives for MannKind’s novel Technosphere-based pipeline candidates.
SRRA +7% on initial progress of the two ongoing Phase 1 trials of its Chk1 inhibitor, SRA737.
