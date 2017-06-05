Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

LOXO +41% on showing significant treatment effect in TRK fusion cancers.

CLSN +30% on presentation of OVATION study.

DVAX +30% on positive SD-101 results.

ONTX +12% on announcing the results of a Phase 2 study with rigosertib as a treatment for higher risk (HR-MDS) after failure of hypomethylating agents.

TGTX +12% on announcing positive results in a Phase 3 clinical trial.

PBYI +11% on announcing positive trial results.

GIMO +11% on ready to seek buyers.

MDVX +10% on receiving CE Mark approval for the DenerveX™ System allowing the Company to market the DenerveX System in Europe.

MNKD +9% on announcing its decision to explore strategic and financial alternatives for MannKind’s novel Technosphere-based pipeline candidates.

SRRA +7% on initial progress of the two ongoing Phase 1 trials of its Chk1 inhibitor, SRA737.