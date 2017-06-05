Celsion's GEN-1 shows significant treatment effect in early-stage ovarian cancer study; shares up 58%

Thinly traded nano cap Celsion (CLSN +57.5% ) rockets up on almost triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of less than 300K shares, in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial, OVATION, assessing its DNA-based immunotherapy candidate, GEN-1, in newly-diagnosed patients with advanced ovarian cancer who will undergo neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by interval debulking surgery. The data were presented as ASCO.

Treatment with GEN-1 produced a 100% (n=14/14) disease control rate, including two complete responders and 10 partial responders, implying an 86% (n=12/14) objective response rate (ORR). The ORR in the highest dose cohort (n=5) was 100%.

GEN-1 stimulates the production of interleukin-12 (IL-12) in and around the tumor site. IL-12 stimulates the growth and function of cancer-fighting immune cells called CD8+ T lymphocytes and natural killer (NK) cells.

The company plans to evaluate GEN-1, in combination with Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab), in a second-line setting.

