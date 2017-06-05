Rambus Inc. joins with Interac to give Canadians Android Wallet payment option

Memory systems and security solution developer Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) announces a partnership with leading Canadian payment brand Interac to offer secure mobile payments through Android (GOOG, GOOGL) Wallet.

The deal allows Canadians to use a smartphone to pay at participating contactless purchase terminals. Android Pay uses a virtual card number when paying for security purposes and users who misplace the Android phone can use the built-in Find My Phone feature to access and lock the device before wiping the payment information clean.

Android Wallet competes with Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. LG recently launched its own mobile wallet but only to the South Korea market.

Rambus shares are up 0.25% .

