Stocks little changed out of the gate

Stocks open slightly lower, taking a bit of a breather following last week's rise to record highs; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.1% .

U.S. crude oil -1.3% at $47/bbl in volatile trading on concerns that heightened Middle East tensions could disrupt the production cut agreement.

European markets are lower, with France's CAC -0.7% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% , while Germany's DAX is closed for a holiday; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat, and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.5% .

In U.S. corporate news, Apple opens -1% after Pacific Crest downgraded shares to Sector Weight, but AAPL is still 34% higher YTD.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower across the board, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 2 bps to 2.18%.

Still ahead: PMI services, labor market conditions, factory orders, ISM non-manufacturing