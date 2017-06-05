Dollar Express sues Dollar Tree for driving it out of business

Dollar Tree (DLTR -1.3% ) opens lower after former rival discount retailer Dollar Express sues the company for allegedly driving it out of business.

Dollar Express was formed from stores that DLTR and Family Dollar sold to win approval for their takeover deal, and it accuses DLTR of using confidential information to open new stores near the divested locations as well as placing underqualified and inattentive store managers in divested stores.

Dollar Express says damages, which include the lost prospective value of the acquisition of the stores, may exceed $500M, with the ultimate amount of damages to be determined at trial.