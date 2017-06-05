FT: Bunge hires advisers in takeover defense

Bunge (BG -0.3% ), which recently rejected overtures from Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), has hired JPMorgan Chase and Shearman & Sterling to help it defend against takeovers, Financial Times reports.

BG is now focused on remaining independent after being caught off guard by Glencore's unexpected approach, as it had been focused on a partnership or merger with the miner’s agricultural arm rather than a sale, according to the report.

The paper notes that BG, which is incorporated in Bermuda, does not have a poison pill to prevent an activist investor from building a large stake and ousting its board, although one could be put in place.