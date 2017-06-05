IDC: Apple, Xiaomi led Q1 wearables shipments

A total of 24.7M wearable devices shipped in Q1, according to IDC, which represents a nearly 18% growth over the prior year’s quarter.

Xiaomi and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) led the market with 3.6M units shipped each with Xiaomi pulling slightly ahead with a 14.7% market share compared to Apple’s 14.6%. Xiaomi maintained strong sales even though its fitness trackers are primarily available in China while Apple benefitted from the improved Series 1 and 2 models of its Apple Watch.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) pulled in third with 3M units and a 12.3% share.

Samsung and Garmin rounded out the results with 1.4M and 1.1M units, respectively, and market shares of 5.5% and 4.6%. Others accounted for the remaining 11.9M units and 48.2% market share.