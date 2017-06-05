AkzoNobel faces additional battles

Despite fending off a takeover bid from PPG, Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY +0.4% ) CEO Ton Büchner still faces the challenge of splitting the company into two and achieving increased financial targets that were promised as part of his defense.

At the same time, he must repair strained relationships with a number of investors who were angered by the paint giant's handling of the episode.

"[Büchner] has a lot of bridges to rebuild," said one top five shareholder in Akzo. "We also want tangible answers on how they plan to achieve their standalone plan."