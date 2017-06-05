Asanko Gold refutes Muddy Waters, sees $100M-plus in liquidity by Q2 2018

Asanko Gold (AKG +1.3% ) outlines a plan for the expansion of its gold mine in Ghana, saying it could improve its liquidity position to more than $100M by Q2 2018 without overextending the balance sheet or diluting shareholders.

AKG says it is reviewing the optimal timing for the development of the Esaase deposit and a related conveyor, as well as Project 10 Million, and the respective investment decisions will depend on its cash position and financing opportunities.

Short seller Muddy Waters said last week that AKG's production would fail to meet expectations because estimates were based on flawed geology reports, and cause the company to run out of cash next year.