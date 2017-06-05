Sony sells 1M PlayStation VR headsets

Sony (NYSE:SNE) announces the company has sold 1M PlayStation VR headsets since last fall’s release. Competing headset HTC Vive sold 420K units by the end of last year while the Oculus Rift (NASDAQ:FB) sold 243K units.

Samsung’s Gear VR remains a market leader with 5M units shipped worldwide due in large part to the Gear’s lower price.

Sony Interactive Entertainment America CEO Shawn Layden expects PlayStation VR sales to increase this year as the company works to make the headsets more available after a holiday shortage. The company is also starting a second wave of software releases to drive interest.

PlayStation VR owners have bought 5.25M games and each play session has an average length of 25 minutes.

