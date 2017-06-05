Outfront Media picks up Buy rating from Loop Capital

The "reward outweighs the risk" on Outfront Media (OUT -0.6% ), says Loop Capital's David Miller in upgrading the stock to Buy.

The stock's fallen 13% since in-line Q1 earnings, but its dividend (now at 6.3% forward yield) isn't likely to get cut in the near future, Miller says.

“Investors who go long today not only pick up a discounted valuation at 11.1x 2017 AFFO and 10.3x anticipated 2018 AFFO (most Housing/Apartment REITS trade at 16.0x forward AFFO)," Miller writes, "but also get paid while they wait, as that $1.44/share dividend is only likely to be cut under the most draconian of economic conditions.”