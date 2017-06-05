VBL's ofranergene obadenovec shows treatment effect in mid-stage brain cancer study; shares slip 4%

Thinly traded micro cap VBL Therapeutics (VBLT -3.6% ) eases on average volume despite announcing positive Phase 2 data on VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) in recurrent glioblastoma. The results are being presented today at ASCO.

Overall survival at month 12 was 57% in the VB-111 continuous exposure cohort compared to 24% in historical pooled Avastin (bevacizumab) studies.

Enrollment (n=256) in a Phase 3 clinical trial, GLOBE, was completed in December 2016. An interim analysis will be done next quarter with top-line results expected in early 2018. The primary endpoint is overall survival.

#ASCO17