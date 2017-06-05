Goldman is tops in deal fees - FT

According to the FT, in the three-year period ending on Dec. 31, 2016, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) had an M&A advisory market share of 21.8%, with nearly $2B in fee revenue.

Second place was Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) at a 14.1% market share and $1.27B; third place was JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) with 10.4% and $940M.

Also in the top 10 were #5 Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) at 6.7% and $606M, #7 Citigroup (NYSE:C) at 5.4% and $482M, #8 Barclays (NYSE:BCS) at 3.3% and $300M, #9 Evercore (NYSE:EVR) at 3% and $271M, and #10 Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) at 2.7% and $240M.

The FT analysis is of particular interest as most league tables rank advisers based on deal size rather than fees.

Besides the dominance of Goldman (and Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan, to an extent), a notable takeaway is that Citigroup and BofA remain far behind their peers in this area, and shops like Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), UBS (NYSE:UBS), and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) can't even crack the top 10.