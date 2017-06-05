McDermott wins Angelin contract from BP for Trinidad and Tobago work

McDermott International (MDR -0.1% ) says it was awarded a contract for engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning from BP for the Angelin gas field development off Trinidad and Tobago.

MDR says the contract follows the completion of a multi-phase engineering contract, including front end and pre-front end engineering design and pre-execution engineering contracts previously awarded by BP for the initial design and execution planning of Angelin.

Confirmation of the award came after BP on Friday sanctioned the project and estimating development costs at $500M; MDR does not provide financial details of its contract.