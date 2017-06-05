Baxter's Theranova dialyzer on par with hemodiafiltration

Baxter International (BAX +0.1% ) announces the results from two studies that showed its THERANOVA dialyzer removed small and mid-sized toxins from the blood of kidney failure patients at similar rates to another type of dialysis called hemodiafiltration (HDF). The data were presented at the European Renal Association and European Dialysis and Transplant Association meeting in Madrid.

The THERANOVA-enabled procedure, called expanded hemodialysis therapy, allows clinics to offer the service without having to buy the extra equipment required for HDF.

HDF is considered a more advanced way to perform dialysis because it more efficiently removes small-molecule toxins.

The company says THERANOVA is commercially available in Europe, selected markets in Latin America, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. It has not been approved in the U.S.