As part of a rack of SEC filings on insider ownership changes, Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) inclued a Form 4 showing CFO Peter Hovenier unloading shares.

Hovenier disposed of company stock in three transactions last week that came to more than $542,000: a sale of 14,330 shares at $16.06; a sale of 6,335 shares at $16.57; and a sale of another 12,684 shares at $16.37.