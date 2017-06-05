MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.0460.
MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.0629.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.0317.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0250.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.0225.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $0.0226.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.0326.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.0410.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.0449.
MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.0330.
MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.0503.
Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 15; ex-div June 13.