AstraZeneca's Lynparza beats chemo in late-stage breast cancer study

Results from a Phase 3 study, OlympiAD, assessing AstraZeneca's (AZN -0.3% ) PARP inhibitor LYNPARZA (olaparib) in patients with HER2-negative, BRCA-positive metastatic breast cancer showed a significant treatment effect compared to standard-of-care chemo. The data were presented at ASCO.

The study met its primary endpoint of showing treatment with LYNPARZA resulted in a statistically significant improvement in median progression-free survival (PFS) with 42% less risk (hazard ratio = 0.58) of disease progression or death (7.0 months vs. 4.2 months; p=0.0009).

Another Phase 3, OlympiA, is assessing LYNPARZA in the same population of breast cancer patients. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival is March 2020.

LYNPARZA is currently approved in the U.S. to treat BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer patients who haver received at least three prior lines of therapy.

