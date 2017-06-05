Cerner nabs contract with VA to develop EHR system; shares ahead 1%

Cerner (CERN +0.8% ) perks up on average volume in response to the news that it has been tapped by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to develop an electronic health record (EHR) system to replace its legacy VistA system. Cerner says its offering will facilitate the exchange of data between military care facilities and civilian providers, where many service member receive care.

The size of the contract is not disclosed but it should be sizable considering the VA consists of 168 hospitals and 1,053 outpatient clinics that serve almost 9M veterans each year.