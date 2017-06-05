Amazon reentering smartphone business with Ice devices?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly trying the smartphone business again with a new line of “Ice” devices the company will sell in an emerging market like India.

According to Gadgets 360, the Ice phones will have a conventional Android OS rather than the stripped down version on the failed Fire phones. Android apps and Google Web Services like Gmail and Google Play will appear on the phones.

One Ice device will reportedly hit the market this year. The only specs available for a device include a 5.2-in to 5.4-in display, 13MP rear camera, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB internal storage.

The Ice notably doesn’t include Alexa, though details could still change before launch.