Changyou.com updates Q2 guidance

Changyou.com (CYOU +1.6% ) updates Q2 guidance due to the launch of Changyou's Legacy TLBB mobile game and the game's preliminary performance in the market.

The company now expects total revenue to be in the range of $140M and $150M, compared with the previous guidance of $110Mn to $120M.

Online game revenue to be between $110M to $120M, compared with the previous guidance of $75M to $85M.

Non-GAAP net income to be between $60M to $65M compared with the previous guidance of $25M to $30M.

Diluted EPADS between $1.12 to $1.21 compared with the previous guidance of $0.46 to $0.56.

Mr. Dewen Chen, CEO, commented, "We are pleased with the performance so far of our Legacy TLBB mobile game. The game has been widely embraced by both new players and returning PC game players, and has consistently ranked among the top three grossing games in the Apple App Store since its launch. Our Legacy TLBB mobile game incorporated many classic features from our flagship PC version, including various social and community functions, which re-created the PC game experience on mobile and encouraged a return of former PC game players. In addition, we simplified some of the game play, which makes it easier for brand new players to operate within the game, and extends the user base to a younger generation.

