WWDC 2017 Keynote: Updates

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) kicks off the developer's conference with an announcement that the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Video app will come to Apple TV later this year.

Apple TV users currently have to use Airplay in order to watch Amazon Prime content on the television.

The two companies have fought back and forth about allowing the other's content, and this has included Amazon pulling the Fire TV from selling on its site.

No further details were mentioned during Apple's event today.

Update: Apple announces a new watchOS 4 that includes a dynamic face that changes according to day and time and a Siri face using machine learning to best tailor the display to the user.

The Workout app gets several significant changes, including a new mode for High-Intensity Interval Training and the ability to use NFC in gym machines to seamlessly provide your pace and other key metrics.

The developer preview of watchOS available today with free upgrades coming for users in the fall.

Update: The new version of macOS is called High Sierra and comes with the new Apple File System that replaces the standard Hierarchical File System to offer safer storage.

Safari on High Sierra will block autoplay ads and keep ads from “following” a user around the web.

The Mail app will feature new messages on top, split the screen when composing a new message, and will take up 35% less space. Photos adds a persistent side bar, Photoshop-esque editing tools, better search filters, and the ability to synchronize the facial recognition Faces across devices.



