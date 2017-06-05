Cogint -17.7% as short piece alleges government probes

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) has slid 17.7% today after an anonymous short seller piece alleged multiple government investigations into collapsed stock promotions.

The seller, Une Mon, says documents reveal that several insiders (including Chairman Michael Brauser) are seeing scrutiny by the SEC and DOJ. The piece asserts a possible downside of 80-90% in share price toward an eventual delisting.

Cogint has responded: “The blog contains numerous, recycled and fabricated inaccuracies and misstatements, solely, we believe, to serve the writer’s interest of making money from the stock’s decline," says CEO Derek Dubner.

"As we have demonstrated for the last several quarters, our company is financially stronger, our business is solid, and we have built differentiated and valuable technology, massive databases, and products and solutions. The company and its management have not received any communications from the SEC or from any state, local, or federal law enforcement agency or any other regulatory body regarding the allegations in the blog."