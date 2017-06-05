Most airlines back Trump proposal to privatize U.S. air traffic control

Pres. Trump kicks off his infrastructure plans with an initiative to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system to modernize outdated systems and lower the cost of flying, but the proposal faces criticism from Democrats.

Executives from United Airlines (UAL -0.5% ), Hawaiian Airlines (HA +1.9% ), American Airlines (AAL +0.4% ) and Southwest Airlines (LUV +1% ) attended Trump's White House speech on the matter today, and the group praised the Trump plan.

“The antiquated system we rely on today is inefficient and causes thousands of avoidable flight delays," an AAL spokesperson says.

But opponents, including Delta Air Lines (DAL -0.4% ), say the U.S. system is so large that privatization would not save money, would drive up ticket costs and could create a national security risk.

The Trump proposal envisions a board made up of airline, union and airport officials that would oversee the non-profit entity, which would honor existing labor agreements but controllers would no longer be federal employees.