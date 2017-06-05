AbbVie highlights two ASCO presentations confirming benefits of Imbruvica

AbbVie (ABBV +0.4% ) announces two abstracts being presented as ASCO that show the treatment benefit of IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib).

Follow-up data from the Phase 3 RESONATE study in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic leukemia (CLL/SLL) showed a significant progression-free survival benefit (59%) over a median period of 44 months, with an overall response rate of 91%, including an increased rate of complete responders (9%) (Abstract #7510).

Another presentation (Abstract #7524) focused on new one-year data that showed IMBRUVICA reduced cells that could play a key role in the survival and proliferation of CLL.

