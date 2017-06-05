Best Buy deserves Wal-Mart-like multiple - Loop Capital

Loop Capital's bullish Anthony Chukumba lifts his price target on the hot-handed stock to $72, suggesting more than another 20% upside .

Even after a 40% run higher this year, Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) remains cheap, he says, arguing it deserves a valuation similar to that of other leading, slow-growth retailers like Home Depot and Wal-Mart.

He notes Best Buy compares favorably with many of WMT's performance metrics - in particular, Best Buy has posting much better operating margin expansion and earnings growth over the last few quarters.