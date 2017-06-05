Airbus considers A380 production cut to less than one per month

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is considering plans to further cut production of the A380 superjumbo aircraft if sales do not pick up, as executives at a Cancun conference indicate the production rate could drop below one per month in 2019.

"The important point is to get the airplane to at least break even at a lower production rate to get through a period of softness in the market for large airplanes so that we are there for the airplane in the next decade," Aurbus exec John Leahy says, but adds that "we think it’s going to be very strong."

Airbus already has made plans to cut production to just one per month next year but the company has said it needed to see an improvement in sales to maintain even that lowered level of production; Boeing (NYSE:BA) has cut the production rate on its 747 jumbo jet to one-half a plane per month as orders have nearly dried up.