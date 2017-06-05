Citi's William Katz reworks asset manager ratings; Invesco, Eaton Vance upgraded

The ratings moves come after this year's sizable (in some cases) price moves and following recent meetings with managements. Changes coming to the industry will be most pronounced in U.S. retail, says Katz. Customization and scale, he says, will be key to positive flows and share gains.

Boosted to Buy are Invesco (IVZ +1.4% ) and Eaton Vance (EV +1.9% ). Cut to Neutral from Buy is Affiliated Managers (AMG +1.6% ). Cut to Sell from Neutral is Federated Investors (FII -0.8% ).

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo's Chris Harris upgrades OM Asset Management (OMAM +2.8% ) to Outperform. The catalyst could be the near-complete exit of Mutual Plc from OMAM, allowing investors to shift focus to attractive fundamentals and a cheap valuation.

Source: Bloomberg