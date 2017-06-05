Kansas farmers seek $200M in lost sales from Syngenta in GMO corn dispute

More than 7K Kansas farmers are going to trial today to convince a jury that Syngenta (SYT) rushed its genetically modified corn seed to market before getting import approval from China, which then stopped shipments saying the corn had been contaminated.

The move, and the farmers’ inability to regain a foothold in China once other countries filled the void, depressed corn prices for years, according to their lawsuit, which seeks $200M in lost sales plus punitive damages.

The U.S. District Judge overseeing the trial and other litigation has certified eight statewide classes so far and has said he will set another trial this year; farmers in 14 others states are awaiting class certification decisions by the Kansas judge.