WSJ search traffic slides after it ends free-visit Google links

The Wall Street Journal's (NWS -0.9% , NWSA -1.1% ) move to block free articles to Google users in February led to a fourfold increase in its conversion rate -- but also a 44% drop in traffic from Google.

Google's "first click free" approach is commonly used by sites with paywalls to let searchers sample the wares before being encouraged to subscribe. But the Journal said it found 1M people a month were abusing a three-article limit by managing cookies and constantly pasting headlines into Google.

Google's algorithms favor free content, which led to a slide in the WSJ's placement in search results.

The WSJ's experience could have implications across the news industry, Gerry Smith notes, with Google and Facebook dominating online advertising as well as discovery of articles to a large extent.

The drop in Google traffic hasn't affected ad revenue yet, since 34% growth in social media visits kept overall Web traffic flat, says WSJ CMO Suzi Watford.