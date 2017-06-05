P&G in "ongoing constructive, active" talks with Trian, Taylor says

Procter & Gamble (PG) is in "ongoing constructive, active" talks with Trian Fund about the future of its brands, and is willing to take ideas from the hedge fund about how to improve its business, P&G Chairman and CEO David Taylor tells CNBC.

Taylor also says PG continues to work on its plan to cut $10B in costs through productivity improvements, including reducing overhead costs and the costs of goods sold, marketing and media buying, but as for questions about whether PG should break up into smaller companies, he says that its scale helps it many ways.

Trian has been increasing its stake in PG, and an SEC filing last month showed it held more than 36M shares.