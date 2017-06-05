Celgene and bluebird's anti-BCMA CAR-T candidate shows significant treatment effect in early-stage multiple myeloma study; BLUE up 8%

Bluebird bio (BLUE +8% ) and collaboration partner Celgene (CELG -0.5% ) announce positive early-stage data on anti-BCMA CAR-T candidate bb2121 in patients with multiple myeloma. The results are being presented at ASCO.

Results from the Phase 1 study showed a 100% (n=15/15) objective response rate across all cohorts. No dose-limiting toxicities were observed.

The aim of the trial is to determine the recommended dose for a Phase 2 study.

Candidate bb2121 targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), a cell surface protein expressed in most multiple myeloma cells in addition to normal plasma cells.

