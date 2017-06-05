Cumulus Media -11.2% as it sets takeover defense

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is off 11.2% after announcing that its board has set up a rights agreement as an anti-takeover defense.

The rights will become exercisable if any person/group acquires a voting or economic position in 4.99% or more the company's Class A stock.

The stock's lost 83% of its value over the past year and its market cap is down to $13.8M; it owes $2.4B in debt.

It took on a new rights agreement to "protect the Company’s substantial net operating loss carryforwards in order to preserve the Company’s long-term value and maintain the integrity of the Company’s ongoing restructuring process."