Penney poised to gain from Sears' decline, Cowen analyst says

J.C. Penney (JCP +0.4% ) is among the companies with the most to gain from the decline of Sears (SHLD -6% ) since it is in the best position to capture share and sales given similar average household income, among other reasons, Cowen's Oliver Chen says.

Also, JCP has been aggressively expanding its home department by adding appliance show rooms and is conducting home service tests - JCP previously noted their best performing stores are ones located in malls shared with Sears - and off-price retailers have significant room for expansion over the medium term with potential growth of 50%-70%, including both existing banners and new banners, Cowen says.