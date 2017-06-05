Colony Starwood adding more than 3K homes with portfolio purchase

Colony Starwood (NYSE:SFR) announces an agreement for the purchase of a 3,106-home portfolio for $815M. The seller is Waypoint/GI Venture, and SFR currently already manages the properties.

The portfolio is located within Colony Starwood's existing markets including SoCal, NoCal, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, Phoenix, Miami, and Orlando.

As of March 31, it was 95.8% occupied.

Closing is expected in Q3.

At the end of Q1, SFR's same-home portfolio was just shy of 29K homes.

Alongside, SFR is offering 20M shares - 8.5M from the company and the rest by certain selling holders. Net proceeds (from the 8.5M shares) will be used to help fund the GI purchase.