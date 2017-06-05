Time Warner inches up as 'Wonder Woman' makes splashy debut

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) gained 0.5% today, hanging just off of April's 52-week high, after the Warner Bros. rollout of Wonder Woman easily beat expectations.
Against the previous backdrop of disappointing DC superhero films, Wonder Woman dominated the box office with $103.3M, easily surpassing animated feature Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (FOX -0.9%, FOXA -0.7%), which pulled $23.9M.
Wonder Woman (which set a record opening for a female director) added another $125M in foreign markets, including $38M from China, to hit $228.3M worldwide.
Those two films surpassed a fading Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (DIS -0.6%), which grossed $22.1M in its second week to hit a cumulative total of $115.1M, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (NYSE:DIS), which drew $9.8M but boosted its cumulative total to $355.6M and worldwide total to $817.5M.