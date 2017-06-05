Time Warner inches up as 'Wonder Woman' makes splashy debut

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) gained 0.5% today, hanging just off of April's 52-week high, after the Warner Bros. rollout of Wonder Woman easily beat expectations.

Against the previous backdrop of disappointing DC superhero films, Wonder Woman dominated the box office with $103.3M, easily surpassing animated feature Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (FOX -0.9% , FOXA -0.7% ), which pulled $23.9M.

Wonder Woman (which set a record opening for a female director) added another $125M in foreign markets, including $38M from China, to hit $228.3M worldwide.