Italian government backs ArcelorMittal bid for Ilva steel plant

The Italian government says it backs a joint bid by ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and Italian group Marcegaglia for the troubled Ilva steel plant, Europe's biggest by production capacity, the Industry Ministry says.

The government has been trying to sell Ilva since 2015 when it took full control of the plant in an effort to clean up the polluted site and save thousands of jobs in an economically depressed area.

Ilva's total workforce would be cut from more than 14K to eventually reach ~8,500 by 2024 according to the plan from the MT-led consortium, but unions oppose the plan and a rival consortium led by India's JSW Steel has jumped in with another offer.