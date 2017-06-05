Novartis teams up with Bristol-Myers to investigate combo therapies to treat certain types of colorectal cancer

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) ink a clinical research collaboration to assess the safety and efficacy of Mekinist (trametinib) combined with Opdivo (nivolumab) and Opdivo + Yervoy (ipilimumab) in patients with microsatellite stable tumors where the tumors are proficient in mismatch repair (MSS cCRC pMMR).

Under the terms of the agreement, BMY will conduct the study to establish recommended dosing regimens and evaluate preliminary anti-tumor activity. Both companies will assess the data to determine the optimal approaches and potential future clinical development of the combinations.