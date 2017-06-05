Stocks barely budge despite geopolitical tensions

Stocks held steady following the weekend U.K. terror attack and renewed Middle East tensions, pulling back only slightly in range-bound trading following back-to-back record closes at the end of last week.

The energy sector (+0.2%) topped today's leaderboard following an afternoon rally in crude oil, although WTI crude still settled in negative territory, falling 0.5% to $47.40/bbl, after Saudi Arabia and some other Arab countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Financial stocks (+0.1%) held the top spot in the sector standings for most of the day but some late selling left the group well below its session high.

The tech sector (+0.1%) eked out a gain but was weighed by Apple as the stock struggled (-1%) to overcome the buzz surrounding its closely-followed Developers Conference.

Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Transports, both considered leading indicators that do well or ill when economic activity appears to be picking up or slowing down, finished below the broader market, but the VIX remained below the historically-low 10 level.

U.S. Treasury prices settled modestly lower across the board, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding 2 bps to 2.18%.