Incyte's epacadostat data OK - Barclays

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is up a fraction after hours after slipping almost 6% in the regular session. The sell-off was stoked by report by TheStreet's Adam Feuerstein who noted that several patient responders were missing in the latest data on the combination epacadostat and Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

Barclays' Geoff Meacham says it is much ado about nothing since the patients in question had not had scans to assess anti-tumor activity after initial dosing. The patients are still on study.

Source: Bloomberg

Previously: Combination of Incyte's epacadostat plus Merck's Ketyruda demonstrates activity in trial of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (June 3)