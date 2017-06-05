Coupa Software beats estimates, issues strong guidance; shares up 1.8%

|About: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)|By:, SA News Editor

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Q1 report beat EPS and revenue estimates.  Subscription service revenues were $35.7M, a 41% increase on the prior year’s quarter. Other key metrics include $238.1M in cash and cash equivalents, $88.6M in total deferred revenue, and $7.2M in cash from operating activities.

Notable event: Coupa acquired Trade Extensions TradeExt AB for the company’s supply chain optimization platform. 

Q2 guidance includes revenue of $41.3M-$41.8M, which comes in above the consensus estimate of $39.63M. Loss per share is expected between $0.18-$0.20, which straddles the consensus $0.19 loss. 

FY18 guidance includes $172M to $175M in revenue, above the $168.68M consensus, and loss per share of $0.49 to $0.53 compared to a consensus estimate of $0.52. 

Coupa Software shares are up 1.84% aftermarket. 

Press release       

Previously: Coupa Software beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (June 5)