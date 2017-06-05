BlackBerry minimizes loss of Toyota as key vehicle customer

BlackBerry (BBRY -1.2% ) is playing down the loss of Toyota as a customer of its vehicle-running QNX software, saying a faster-growing autonomous driving market is its focus.

The vehicle software has become a contentious point for disparate investors. BlackBerry shares jumped on Thursday after Citron Research posted a bullish report raising the question of whether BlackBerry could be the "next Nvidia." Along the way, it countered a bearish thesis from SA contributor Paulo Santos, who suggested Google's emergence in autos pushing BlackBerry to the fringes.

Toyota used QNX software in its vehicles for four years, but will start using software from the open-source collective Automotive Grade Linux, one of the first major automakers to do so, in the 2018 Camry.

BlackBerry COO Marty Beard says he expects market-share incursions from AGL, standard Linux installations, and Android, but that "none of these challenger platforms is close to displacing BlackBerry QNX in safety-critical modules, areas that are growing faster than infotainment in the modern software-defined car."

Meanwhile, Santos has a response to the Toyota news, calling it a big blow but perhaps just the beginning of a "customer exodus materializing over the next few years."

QNX powers the "infotainment" systems of more than 50M vehicles currently on the road from several automakers.