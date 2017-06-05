Perrigo CEO Hendrickson to retire

Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) announces the planned retirement of CEO John Hendrickson, and says it has created a search committee to begin conducting a replacement process.

Hendrickson will remain with PRGO until his replacement is identified, plus as long as 60 additional days, and will continue to stand for election to the company board at the July 20 annual meeting, but will step down from the board when a new CEO is appointed.

Hendrickson joined PRGO in 1989 and climbed the corporate ladder until he was named CEO in April 2016.