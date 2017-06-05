Bloomberg: Sprint/T-Mobile combo could go all-stock

An all-stock option for merging T-Mobile (TMUS -1.4% ) and Sprint (S +1% ) is gaining ground and would avoid the need for complicated financing, Bloomberg reports.

While the companies' parents are only in the very early stages of talking about a get-together, Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -1.2% ) and SoftBank (SFTBY +1.1% ) could realize deal synergies without the need for Deutsche Telekom to pay a big cash premium.

The two are also talking with other merger partners as well.

One proposal that's been informally discussed, Bloomberg says, would give Deutsche Telekom a slightly higher percentage of the combination than SoftBank, with neither of those companies holding a majority ownership.

And any stock-for-stock deal would depress Wall Street banks, which would stand to make millions on financing a $150B market-cap combination.