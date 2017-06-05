Acorda Therapeutics +8.5% on positive results in Parkinson's disease drug

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) +8.5% AH after announcing that one of its Parkinson's disease drugs showed significant improvements to patients' motor functions during off periods.

ACOR says a phase 3 SPAN-PD study of CVT-301 (levodopa inhalation powder) met the primary endpoint of improvement in UPDRS III, supported by multiple secondary endpoints, in data presented today at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders.

ACOR says it plans to file a new drug application in the U.S. for CVT-301 by end of Q2.