Thor Industries +11% as earnings show strong RV demand

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) +10.6% AH after FQ3 earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations on record Q3 sales of $2B, driven by strong consumer demand.

THO says a decline in gross margins to 14.6% from 15.7% in the year-ago quarter was expected, due primarily to acquisition-related dilution and market-driven changes in product mix.

Consolidated RV backlogs more than doubled to $2.36B from the year-ago quarter's $1.06B.

THO says it is continuing to expand capacity, with new plants or expansion projects underway at nearly every subsidiary, which will begin contributing to overall production capacity FQ4 and early in FY 2018.

