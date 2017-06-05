Ballard wins $18M follow-on deal to support 400 buses, trucks in China

Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) +3.7% AH on news it was awarded an $18M follow-on order with China's Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor to support the deployment of 400 FCveloCity fuel cell engines.

Combined with an $11M deal announced in April, BLDP says it expects to support Broad-Ocean through a total deployment of 600 fuel cell engines totaling $29M, with substantial deliveries to be made this year.

BLDP says Broad-Ocean also plans to set up three module assembly operations in China, representing another $25M to it over five years.