MagicJack VocalTec +16% on report of YipTV bid

MagicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) rose 15.9% following a report from Axios that streaming provider YipTV has come in with a takeover bid.

The Florida-based company is proposing a $9.50/share offer, the report says, a near-44% premium to yesterday's closing price for magicJack.

A source tells Axios that the smaller firm ($10M in expected 2017 revenue) has a $95M credit facility from Goldman Sachs to help it swallow magicJack, which recorded nearly $100M in revenue last year.

YipTV CEO Michael Tribolet once served as chief business officer for magicJack, Axios notes.