Dish Network facing $280M payment to settle telemarketing suit

Dish Network (DISH +0.2% ) has been ordered to pay $280M in fines and damages to resolve a lawsuit over "robocall" telemarketing, possibly the biggest judgment ever in such a case.

The company's been ordered by a district judge to pay $168M to the U.S. government and $112M to North Carolina, California, Ohio and Illinois.

That's to cover "millions and millions" of robocalls from years ago. The states and FTC sued Dish in 2009 after the company settled with 46 states over do-not-call rules.

The company "respectfully disagrees" with the decision and will appeal penalties that "radically and unjustly exceed" those in similar cases.

The federal government had said at one point it planned to seek $900M in penalties, and the states as much as $23.5B.