Tenet Healthcare prices notes to refinance $3.54B

Tenet Healthcare (THC -3.3% ) has priced a private offering of notes it's issuing to refinance $3.541B.

The new tranches: $830M in senior secured first lien notes due 2024, at interest of 4.625%; $1.04B in senior secured first lien notes due 2024, at 4.625% interest (issued by THC Escrow Corp. III); 1.41B in senior secured second lien notes due 2025, at 5.125% (issued by THC Escrow Corp.); and $500M in senior unsecured notes due 2025, at 7% interest (issued by THC Escrow Corp.).

Proceeds will go to redeeming several series of notes due from 2018-2020.